NCLT approves for resolution plan submitted for Sintex-BAPL

Welspun Corp announced that the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench has pronounced its order approving the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of Propel Plastic Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp and Plastauto (earlier known as Tubular Pipes), a related party of WCL (together, Consortium) in respect of the corporate insolvency resolution process of Sintex-BAPL on 17 March 2023.

