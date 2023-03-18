Board of Titagarh Wagons approves change in company secretary

-
At meeting held on 17 March 2023The Board of Titagarh Wagons at its meeting held on 17 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Dinesh Arya (ICSI Membership No. FCS 3665) as the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer w.e.f. 17 March 2023. He replaces Ravi Prakash Mundhra who resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
