NDTV Convergence enters into 10-year deal with Taboola

NDTV Convergence's position as India's leading platform for online stands reaffirmed with a very substantial 10-year deal with Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content they may like.

The decade-long deal is based on mutually-determined projections, including growth in traffic, and cumulatively can enable revenue of Rs. 750 crores or 100 million dollars for NDTV Convergence contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period.

To achieve maximum revenue, scaling up of operations and considerable marketing will be key to realizing targets, and this could increase the expenses for NDTV Convergence, which remains one of India's only profitable online companies.

Ndtv.com has nearly 200 million uniques and is known for the fastest online and best user experience in India. It is also one of the country's only profitable online content companies in India.

This deal also gives NDTV Convergence immediate access to Taboola's full portfolio of offerings for personalized content recommendations, editorial planning, monetization and growth strategies.

For users of NDTV Convergence's digital offerings, this means accessing better, customized content through recommendations for what to read, watch and explore. This includes leveraging the Taboola Feed, which points users to content especially relevant to their choices and allows for meaningful revenue and increased audience engagement.

In addition, NDTV Convergence will test the integration of ecommerce via Skimlinks, a Taboola company, to complement its premier content with e-commerce.

In 2018, NDTV Convergence signed a 5-year deal with Taboola for over 300 crores, which was at the time among the biggest-ever advertising deals for the Asia-Pacific region. Both companies have accrued big benefits from that partnership; they synergized their respective strengths for sustainable growth and have therefore decided on a larger, 10-year arrangement.

