IndiGrid to establish transmission system for renewable energy projects in Maharashtra

For REC Power Development and ConsultancyIndiGrid has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy (REC) to establish a transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable energy projects in Osmanabad area in Maharashtra. This project is envisaged on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis for a period of 35 years through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB).
The project, with a planned outlay of Rs 170 crore, will consist of one substation of 2 x 500 MVA, 400/220 kV near Kallam and 10 Bays with a LILO multi circuit line of ~18 kms. The project will strengthen the transmission system in Maharashtra by improving the grid availability for evacuation & integration of renewable energy in the state. The project is situated in a low-risk plain topography and is proposed to be completed over the next 15-18 months.
