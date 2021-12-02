Eastern Treads relinquishes control over subsidiary - Shipnext

Eastern Treads enounced its rights to acquire the equity shares offered by Shipnext Solutions, (hereinafter mentioned as Shipnext) and decided to relinquish exercise of control over this subsidiary, Shipnext at its Board meeting held on 30 November 2021 allotted 36,50,000 equity shares each to Nash Meeran LLP and Caif Meeran LLP on private placement basis and Eastern Treads continues its holding with 14.53%.
Consequent to this allotment Shipnext has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU