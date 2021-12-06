Neogen Chemicals board to mull fund raising on 8 Dec

Neogen Chemicals on Sunday announced that the company's board will meet on Wednesday to consider raising of funds.

In an exchange filing on Sunday, Neogen Chemicals said, The meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 to consider, evaluate and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of any instrument including equity shares, fully/ partly convertible/ nonconvertible instruments including debenture warrants in one or more tranche including by way of a public issue, qualified institution placements, preferential issue or a private placement.

Neogen Chemicals is chemical manufacturing company specialising in bromine based compounds, Grignard, Reagents and Inorganic Lithium Salts. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 51.4% increase in net profit to Rs 11.17 crore on a 38.1% rise in net sales to Rs 113.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Neogen Chemicals were trading 4.13% lower at Rs 1,691.40 on BSE.

