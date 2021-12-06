Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 230.85 points or 0.84% at 27799.54 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.67%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.48%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.4%),GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.3%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 1.16%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.94%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.85%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.81%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.69%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.65%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.64%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.21%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 169.11 or 0.29% at 57527.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.25% at 17154.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 28429.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.17 points or 0.05% at 8768.61.

On BSE,1605 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

