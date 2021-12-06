Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 32.73 points or 0.6% at 5457.97 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 5.98%), Emami Paper Mills Ltd (up 5.83%),Oricon Enterprises Ltd (up 5.22%),Rushil Decor Ltd (up 4.99%),JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (up 4.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.07%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 3.46%), Rain Industries Ltd (up 3.21%), Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.5%), and Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 2.37%).

On the other hand, Prakash Industries Ltd (down 9.57%), Sagar Cements Ltd (down 7.01%), and Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 3.63%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 169.11 or 0.29% at 57527.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.25 points or 0.25% at 17154.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 28429.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.17 points or 0.05% at 8768.61.

On BSE,1605 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

