Nestle India receives approval under Govt.'s PLI scheme

Nestle India announced that in June 2021, the company had submitted its proposal towards the Government of India's production linked scheme (PLI) for the food processing sector under the eligible categories i.e., ready to eat / ready to cook and processed fruits & vegetables.

On 6 December 2021, Nestle India received communication from the Government of India that its proposal w.r.t. processed fruits & vegetables has been approved.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)