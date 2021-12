Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

On 06 December 2021

The Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises on 06 December 2021 approved the allotment of 1,15,03,468 equity shares of Rs 10 each, at an issue price of Rs 130 per share (including share premium of Rs 120 per share), to Aceso Company, a promoter of the company, upon exercise of 1,15,03,468 series A warrants, allotted on 28 July 2020.

Pursuant to this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 136,99,30,920 consisting of 13,69,93,092 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each. The aforesaid Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)