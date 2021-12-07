Tata Elxsi ranked as a Leader in Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services - 2021 ratings

Tata Elxsi announced that it has been ranked in the 'Leadership Zone' across multiple sectors in the latest 'Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services - 2021' ratings.

Zinnov is a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory company, with core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Globalization.

The report recognizes Tata Elxsi as a leader in Automotive, Medical Devices, and Telecom industries, and ranked it in the Leadership Zone for its significant contribution in ADAS and OTT Technologies. With decades of experience in Design-led Digital Engineering, technology development, testing, and systems integration services, Tata Elxsi has an unparalleled depth of industry expertise in each of these segments.

