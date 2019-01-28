JUST IN
Network 18 Media & Investments gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Network 18 Media & Investments announced that ICRA has assigned the credit rating of ICRA AAA (Stable)" to the Company's Long-term Borrowing Programme (Bank Loan / Non-convertible Debenture Programme) of Rs.1,000 crore (enhanced from Rs.500 crore).

Further, the rating for Company's Commercial Paper Programme and Long-term / Short term, Fund-based / Non-fund Based Facilities limits remain unchanged at ICRA A1+; Outstanding and ICRA AAA (Stable)/ ICRA A1+; Outstanding respectively.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:32 IST

