Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 136.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 269.25 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 136.09% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 269.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales269.25236.47 14 OPM %20.0913.71 -PBDT52.2731.01 69 PBT38.9418.24 113 NP30.5512.94 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU