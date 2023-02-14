Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 136.09% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 269.25 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 136.09% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 269.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales269.25236.47 14 OPM %20.0913.71 -PBDT52.2731.01 69 PBT38.9418.24 113 NP30.5512.94 136

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

