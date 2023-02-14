Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 136.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 269.25 crore

Net profit of Neuland Laboratories rose 136.09% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 269.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 236.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.269.25236.4720.0913.7152.2731.0138.9418.2430.5512.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)