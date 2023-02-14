MMTC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 97.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.11% to Rs 763.16 crore

Net profit of MMTC reported to Rs 97.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 73.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 67.11% to Rs 763.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2320.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.763.162320.63-4.44-0.8423.08-60.7521.77-62.1097.55-73.90

