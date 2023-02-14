JUST IN
Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.63 13 OPM %91.5592.06 -PBDT0.350.14 150 PBT0.350.14 150 NP0.240.11 118

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

