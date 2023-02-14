Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 118.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.710.6391.5592.060.350.140.350.140.240.11

