Neuland Labs CFO Deepak Gupta resigns

-
ALSO READ
Broader markets outperform; pharma shares in demand
Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 14.20% in the June 2022 quarter
Benchmarks sharply pare losses; pharma stocks decline
-
Neuland Laboratories said that Deepak Gupta, chief financial officer of the company, has informed the company that he would like to pursue career opportunities outside the company and as such has resigned from the services of the company.
The drug maker further said that whilst the company has accepted his resignation, Deepak Gupta will continue to act as the chief financial officer of the company, until the close of business hours on 13 October 2022.
Neuland Laboratories is a leading manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and an end-to-end solution provider for the pharmaceutical industry's chemistry needs. It provides solutions across the full range of the pharmaceutical industry's chemistry requirements, from the synthesis of library compounds to supplying NCEs and advanced intermediates at various stages in the clinical life-cycle, as well as commercial launch.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.20% to Rs 9.97 crore on a 10.10% increase in sales to Rs 221.17 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
The scrip rose 0.37% to currently trade at Rs 1238.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU