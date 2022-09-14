Infy to strengthen Bpost's security for postal services experiences

Bpost (Belgium Post) is Belgium's leading postal operator and a growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Infosys announced that it has collaborated with Bpost to secure the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services.

Infosys, along with Palo Alto Networks - a global cybersecurity leader, has equipped Bpost with solutions to identify and rapidly respond to suspicious security events.

Vishal Salvi, CISO & head of cyber practice, Infosys, said, "Our clients count on us to bring robust cybersecurity capabilities especially to their business-critical cloud transformations. Combining the strengths of Palo Alto Networks' portfolio and our own service-based offerings we believe we can equip them with the most effective path to navigate a rapidly changing threat landscape. In the case of Bpost, our partnership is helping them leapfrog to the next generation of cybersecurity maturity."

Rony Monnaie, CISO, Bpost, said "While we embarked on our cloud transformation journey, Infosys drove several well-considered cybersecurity initiatives to protect our environment and improve Bpost's overall security posture. Today, both our employees and customers benefit from the secure foundation we now have to deliver and track both mail and parcels."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported a 5.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,360 crore on 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 34,470 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of Infosys were up 0.61% to Rs 1545 on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

