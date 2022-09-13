Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 626.69 points or 1.44% at 44068.76 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 3.32%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.18%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 3.01%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.21%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 1.01%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.49%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.34%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.2%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Havells India Ltd (down 0.2%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 403.67 or 0.67% at 60518.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.55 points or 0.67% at 18055.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 188.79 points or 0.63% at 30012.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.39 points or 0.69% at 9283.77.

On BSE,2086 shares were trading in green, 809 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

