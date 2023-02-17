EKI Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Mirza International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2023.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Mirza International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 625.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47672 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd spiked 7.67% to Rs 411.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41534 shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd soared 7.48% to Rs 217.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49997 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33428 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd advanced 6.48% to Rs 690.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28506 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd spurt 6.02% to Rs 268.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98577 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)