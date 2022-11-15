New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Healthcare gains on foraying into opiate processing biz
Broader markets outperform; pharma shares in demand
Khesari Lal Yadav inaugurated Ashok Prasad Abhishek's new production house, iEve Era Films
Singapore Institute of Management rebrands to Usher in a new era of learning, Reiterates its commitment to Indian students and professionals
DBC changes the business card era, and our planet smiles
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of New Era Alkaloids And Export reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-5500.00-50.00 -PBDT-1.10-0.01 -10900 PBT-1.10-0.01 -10900 NP-1.10-0.01 -10900
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU