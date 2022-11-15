Jaipan Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 169.83% to Rs 10.82 croreNet profit of Jaipan Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 169.83% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.824.01 170 OPM %1.942.49 -PBDT0.250.08 213 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.150.06 150
