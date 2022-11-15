Jaipan Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 169.83% to Rs 10.82 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 169.83% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.824.011.942.490.250.080.150.060.150.06

