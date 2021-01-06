New order win boosts BEML

BEML gained 3.06% to Rs 1,023 after the company received orders from Ministry of Defence for supply of High Mobility vehicles, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore.

BEML said the High Mobility vehicles would play a key role in the logistics management of the Indian Army leveraging on its exceptional cross country capabilities. These vehicles would enable armoured fighting vehicles, troops, ammunitions and stores to be moved to far-flung, difficult terrains in operational areas.

The equipment will be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad Plant in Kerala and would supply the vehicles to Indian Army in a span of one year.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence. The company operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro.

