Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spurts 3.64%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.69%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose 3.64% today to trade at Rs 2482.5. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.69% to quote at 31106.94. The index is up 10.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 3.14% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 1.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 26.54 % over last one year compared to the 18.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 8.36% over last one month compared to 10.53% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3203 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7572 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2544.95 on 19 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 921.6 on 13 Apr 2020.

