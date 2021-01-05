Ultratech Cement allots NCDs worth Rs 1,000 cr

The cement major on 5 January 2021 allotted unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

The NCDs carry interest rate of 4.57% per annum and will mature on 29 December 2023. The announcement was made during market hours today, 5 January 2021.

Shares of Ultratech Cement rose 0.45% to Rs 5,351. The stock hit a high of Rs 5367.35 and a low of Rs 5248 in intraday today.

Ultratech Cement's consolidated net profit surged 113.5% to Rs 1,235.11 crore on 7.6% rise in net sales to Rs 10,354.21 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

UltraTech Cement manufactures a range of products that cater to construction needs from foundation to finish, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Blast Furnace Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), white cement including white cement-based products and ready-mix concrete.

