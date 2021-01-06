ACC begins cement production at Sindri facility

ACC announced the successful commissioning of its new Grinding Unit (GU) at Sindri in the State of Jharkhand effective January 2, 2021.

The new facility will add an additional capacity of 1.4 MTPA cement to the existing 3 MTPA unit, taking the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA.

The foundation stone of Sindri GU - phase II was laid in December 2019 with an aim to contribute significantly to servicing the growing market, strengthen presence in the Eastern region and add value to business. This facility will manufacture low CO2, environment friendly, cement products, ACC said.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 January 2021. Shares of ACC rose 0.33% to settle at Rs 1,644.75 yesterday.

ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete. It has 17 cement manufacturing sites, 82 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 retail outlets to serve its customers.

