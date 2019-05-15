Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.13% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 203.97 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 5.13% to Rs 62.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 203.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.23% to Rs 102.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.12% to Rs 620.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 512.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales203.97183.83 11 620.64512.43 21 OPM %39.0041.79 -20.5819.03 - PBDT80.2277.48 4 139.5699.94 40 PBT78.7275.94 4 133.5894.13 42 NP62.5159.46 5 102.2172.89 40
