Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of Software Technologies rose 5.13% to Rs 62.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 203.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.23% to Rs 102.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.12% to Rs 620.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 512.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

