JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 203.97 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 5.13% to Rs 62.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 203.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.23% to Rs 102.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.12% to Rs 620.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 512.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales203.97183.83 11 620.64512.43 21 OPM %39.0041.79 -20.5819.03 - PBDT80.2277.48 4 139.5699.94 40 PBT78.7275.94 4 133.5894.13 42 NP62.5159.46 5 102.2172.89 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU