Key Corp standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net profit of declined 34.21% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.29% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.09% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

