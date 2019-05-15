Key Corp standalone net profit declines 34.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.91% to Rs 0.93 croreNet profit of Key Corp declined 34.21% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.91% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.29% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.09% to Rs 1.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.931.29 -28 1.873.07 -39 OPM %81.7289.15 -67.3879.80 - PBDT0.761.15 -34 1.262.45 -49 PBT0.751.14 -34 1.232.42 -49 NP0.751.14 -34 1.212.34 -48
