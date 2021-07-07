NHB imposes monetary penalty on HDFC

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said that the National Housing Bank (NHB) on 5 July 2021, imposed a monetary penalty on the corporation of Rs 4.75 lakh for technical non-compliance with certain provisions.

The corporation's board will meet on Monday, 2 August 2021, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

HDFC reported 42.4% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,179.83 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 2,232.53 crore in Q4 FY20.Total income declined by 2.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,707.53 crore in the fourth quarter.

HDFC is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India.

The scrip 0.80% to currently trade at Rs 2513.20 on the BSE.

