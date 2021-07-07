Gillette India appoints Gautam Kamath as new CFO

-
The board of Gillette India appointed Gautam Kamath as chief financial officer (CFO) and additional (executive) director of the company effective 1 August 2021.Kamath will hold office as additional director up to the ensuing annual general meeting. He is a Chartered Accountant and an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad with overall experience of over 20 years in finance & accounting, across several industries and geographies.
Meanwhile, Gagan Sawhney, executive director and CFO has tendered his resignation as the CFO of the company effective close of business hours of 31 July 2021.
Gillette India's standalone net profit surged 101.7% to Rs 105.66 crore on 32% jump in net sales to Rs 536.62 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power and oral care businesses.
Shares of Gillette India rose 0.45% to Rs 5,671 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 5,632.45 to Rs 5,675.90 so far.
