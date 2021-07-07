Mastek appoints Hiral Chandrana as new global CEO

Mastek has appointed former Wipro senior executive Hiral Chandrana as its global chief executive officer.

Hiral, who comes with a proven track record of leading and growing digital transformation business, will be based out of the US.

In his last role during a 14-year stint at Wipro, Hiral served as the Senior vice president & global head, business application services where he has transformed the $3B applications business to digital; in addition to driving strategic cloud partnerships and M&A's.

Hiral Chandrana, on his appointment said, I am excited to join the talented Mastek team and lead an organization with a rich heritage of many firsts built on a strong foundation of values. Business and operating models are evolving in today's volatile environment as the shift to digital solutions and experiences accelerate. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and leadership team at Mastek as we continue to expand our reach and drive differentiated growth.

Mastek's net profit rose 7.7% to Rs 75.70 crore on a 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 483.2 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

Mastek is an enterprise digital transformation specialist that engineers excellence for customers in UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India.

Shares of Mastek were down 0.77% at Rs 2,233.75 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 2,225 to Rs 2,302.35 so far.

