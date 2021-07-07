Tanla Platforms arm deploys WhatsApp biz API solution to Panasonic

Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, announced the deployment of a conversational solution for Panasonic India using the WhatsApp Business Solution Platform.

The solution will facilitate one-to-one conversations between Panasonic's customers and the brand. Building strong, personalized connections with its end-users helping them connect with the brandis one of the primary objectives of this solution. While the other service channels, specifically SMS and email, will remain available and active, this new channel has been built to be a more convenient option for customers.

A two-way interaction to stay updated on new product information, current offers, location of nearby stores,and purchase of accessories for products are some common conversations that could take place through Panasonic's WhatsApp customer service.

On a consolidated basis, Tanla Platforms' net profit stood at Rs 102.54 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 89.13 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales surged 24.2% to Rs 648.56 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 522.08 crore in Q4 FY20.

Tanla Platforms, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 62% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through its distributed ledger platform - Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case.

Shares of Tanla Platforms gained 0.40% to Rs 875 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 867 to Rs 908 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)