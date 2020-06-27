NHPC consolidated net profit declines 72.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 2170.41 croreNet profit of NHPC declined 72.86% to Rs 147.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 542.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 2170.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2158.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.75% to Rs 2874.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2595.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 10008.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8982.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2170.412158.41 1 10008.078982.87 11 OPM %32.7951.79 -52.4955.66 - PBDT864.861757.34 -51 5229.265817.37 -10 PBT461.851328.70 -65 3615.224159.41 -13 NP147.21542.44 -73 2874.612595.61 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU