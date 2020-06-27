NHPC consolidated net profit declines 72.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 2170.41 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 72.86% to Rs 147.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 542.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 2170.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2158.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.75% to Rs 2874.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2595.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 10008.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8982.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

