Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 49.15% to Rs 64.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 226.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.75% to Rs 190.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 1040.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 975.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

