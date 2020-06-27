JUST IN
Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.20% to Rs 226.03 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 49.15% to Rs 64.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 226.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.75% to Rs 190.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 1040.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 975.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales226.03251.69 -10 1040.68975.45 7 OPM %20.5631.01 -25.0230.41 - PBDT44.9878.52 -43 259.76303.76 -14 PBT30.4765.79 -54 203.27254.03 -20 NP64.1543.01 49 190.16165.72 15

