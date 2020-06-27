Andhra Sugars standalone net profit rises 49.15% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit declines 35.80% in the December 2019 quarter
Andhra Paper standalone net profit rises 55.10% in the March 2020 quarter
ITC consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 208.60 crore in the December 2019 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 15.29% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.20% to Rs 226.03 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 49.15% to Rs 64.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.20% to Rs 226.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.75% to Rs 190.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 1040.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 975.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales226.03251.69 -10 1040.68975.45 7 OPM %20.5631.01 -25.0230.41 - PBDT44.9878.52 -43 259.76303.76 -14 PBT30.4765.79 -54 203.27254.03 -20 NP64.1543.01 49 190.16165.72 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU