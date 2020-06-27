NHPC standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 1913.62 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 22.22% to Rs 382.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 492.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 1913.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1950.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.32% to Rs 3007.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2630.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 8735.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8161.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1913.621950.348735.418161.1829.2350.4152.3154.91833.841566.305153.515334.77448.081154.853608.173744.78382.91492.293007.172630.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)