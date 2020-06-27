NHPC standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.88% to Rs 1913.62 croreNet profit of NHPC declined 22.22% to Rs 382.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 492.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 1913.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1950.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.32% to Rs 3007.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2630.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 8735.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8161.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1913.621950.34 -2 8735.418161.18 7 OPM %29.2350.41 -52.3154.91 - PBDT833.841566.30 -47 5153.515334.77 -3 PBT448.081154.85 -61 3608.173744.78 -4 NP382.91492.29 -22 3007.172630.55 14
