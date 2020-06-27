Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.92% to Rs 129.49 croreNet Loss of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reported to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.92% to Rs 129.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 195.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.01% to Rs 538.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 665.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales129.49195.97 -34 538.87665.36 -19 OPM %-2.752.09 -2.405.70 - PBDT-9.97-3.28 -204 -16.6510.12 PL PBT-15.47-9.05 -71 -38.67-12.85 -201 NP-14.35-3.66 -292 -31.77-8.44 -276
