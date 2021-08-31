NHPC gains on commissioning unit-3 of Bairasiul Power Station

-
ALSO READ
Board of NHPC approves formation of JV for implementing 850 MW Ratle HEP
NHPC to hold 51% stake in JV - Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation
Board of NHPC to consider raising debt up to Rs 4300 cr for FY22
NHPC completes takeover of Rangit Stage-IV HE Project
NHPC update on acquisition of Jalpower Corporation
-
NHPC rose 1.13% to Rs 26.95 after the company informed that the commercial operation of unit-3 of Bairasiul Power Station in Himachal Pradesh shall start from 31 August 2021.The unit-3 (60 MW) of the Bairasiul Power Station (3X60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after completion of renovation and modernization works.
NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 14.9% to Rs 982.86 crore on 13% decline in net sales to Rs 2,417.12 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU