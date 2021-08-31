NHPC gains on commissioning unit-3 of Bairasiul Power Station

NHPC rose 1.13% to Rs 26.95 after the company informed that the commercial operation of unit-3 of Bairasiul Power Station in Himachal Pradesh shall start from 31 August 2021.

The unit-3 (60 MW) of the Bairasiul Power Station (3X60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after completion of renovation and modernization works.

NHPC is the largest organization for hydropower development in India. It has also diversified in the field of solar & wind power. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 70.95% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 14.9% to Rs 982.86 crore on 13% decline in net sales to Rs 2,417.12 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

