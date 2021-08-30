Arvind Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 August 2021.

Arvind Fashions Ltd crashed 4.42% to Rs 256.15 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd lost 3.79% to Rs 379.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17385 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India tumbled 3.04% to Rs 149.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd shed 2.51% to Rs 690.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd dropped 2.36% to Rs 287.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

