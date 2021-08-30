PI Industries hits record high; adds about 7% in three days

PI Industries added 4.69% to Rs 3341.20, extending gains for the third day.

The stock has added 6.66% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 3,132.45 on 25 August 2021.

The scrip hit a record high of Rs 3388 in trade today. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 51.74% while the benchmark Sensex has added 19.14% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 63.620. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 3042.45, 2830.31 and 2543.47, respectively.

PI Industries manufactures agricultural and fine chemicals, and polymers. The company's consolidated net profit rose 28.7% to Rs 187.20 crore on a 12.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,193.80 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

