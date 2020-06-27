Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 47.15% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.62% to Rs 430.73 croreNet profit of Jayant Agro Organics declined 47.15% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.62% to Rs 430.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 639.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 55.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 2507.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2438.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales430.73639.30 -33 2507.572438.50 3 OPM %3.825.08 --0.445.71 - PBDT12.8525.09 -49 -46.69101.65 PL PBT9.0221.91 -59 -61.1590.38 PL NP7.2313.68 -47 -32.1655.80 PL
