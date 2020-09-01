JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.82% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 7.69% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.82% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.488.28 -34 OPM %23.9118.60 -PBDT1.241.22 2 PBT0.980.91 8 NP0.980.91 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU