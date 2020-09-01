Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.82% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 7.69% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.82% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.488.2823.9118.601.241.220.980.910.980.91

