Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.82% to Rs 5.48 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 7.69% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.82% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.488.28 -34 OPM %23.9118.60 -PBDT1.241.22 2 PBT0.980.91 8 NP0.980.91 8
