Nifty April futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment jumps

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11680.10, at premium of 82.10 points over the Nifty's closing of 11598 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.38 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.80 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 45.95 points or 0.39% to settle at 11,598.

(SBI), (RIL) and Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. April 2019 futures traded at 324.85, compared with spot closing price of 322.30. April 2019 futures traded at 1364.80, compared with spot closing price of 1354.50. Housing Finance April 2019 futures traded at 906.50, compared with spot closing price of 898.50.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

