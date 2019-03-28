Nifty April futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment surges

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,673.60, at premium of 103.60 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,570 in the cash market. The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,572.65, near Nifty's closing of 11,570 in the cash market. The March 2019 F&O contracts expired today, 28 March 2019.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.75 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 124.95 points or 1.09% to settle at 11,570

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

April 2019 futures traded at 321.15, compared with spot closing price of 319.20. April 2019 futures traded at 1,374.50, compared with spot closing price of 1,362. March 2019 futures traded at 401.50, compared with spot closing price of 399.05.

