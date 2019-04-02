Nifty April futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11787, at premium of 73.80 points over the Nifty's closing of 11713.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.43 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 44.05 points or 0.38% to settle at 11,713.20.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. April 2019 futures traded at 331.95, compared with spot closing price of 330.90. April 2019 futures traded at 204.75, compared with spot closing price of 203.50. April 2019 futures traded at 1397.60, compared with spot closing price of 1388.20.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

