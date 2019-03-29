Nifty April futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,683.90, at premium of 60 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,623.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 4.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.75 lakh crore reported in the previous session. The March 2019 F&O contracts expired yesterday, 28 March 2019.

In the cash market, the index rose 53.90 points or 0.47% to settle at 11,623.90.

State Bank of India, and Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

April 2019 futures traded at 322.20, compared with spot closing price of 320.55. April 2019 futures traded at 1,374.45, compared with spot closing price of 1,363.05. Housing Finance April 2019 futures traded at 863.95, compared with spot closing price of 860.70.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)