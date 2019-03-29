Nifty April futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment drops
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11,683.90, at premium of 60 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,623.90 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 4.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.75 lakh crore reported in the previous session. The March 2019 F&O contracts expired yesterday, 28 March 2019.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 53.90 points or 0.47% to settle at 11,623.90.
State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
State Bank of India April 2019 futures traded at 322.20, compared with spot closing price of 320.55. Reliance Industries April 2019 futures traded at 1,374.45, compared with spot closing price of 1,363.05. Indiabulls Housing Finance April 2019 futures traded at 863.95, compared with spot closing price of 860.70.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU