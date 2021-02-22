Nifty ends below 14,700; metal stocks outperform

Domestic shares plunged on Monday with the Nifty falling below the 14,700 mark. Rising COVID-19 cases and negative global cues triggering spoiled sentiment. The selling was broad based, however, metal shares bucked trend on firm copper prices.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 1145.44 points or 2.25% to 49,744.32. The Nifty 50 index lost 306.05 points or 2.04% to 14,675.70.

In the derivatives market, the NSE's Volatility Index (VIX), a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 14.17% to 25.47.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 1.52%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.06%.

The market breadth was tilted towards the sellers. On the BSE, 1039 shares rose and 1984 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a televised conference to address the Covid-19 situation in the state. "If the (COVID-19) situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want lockdown can roam around without mask while those who don't want it must wear mask and follow all the rules," he said.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 11,13,43,040 with 24,65,882 deaths. India reported 1,50,055 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,56,385 deaths while 1,06,67,741 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Meanwhile, a total of over one crore 11 lakh people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the country so far. Union Health Ministry said that 31 thousand 681 people have been inoculated with Covid-19 doses in the last 24 hours. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate reached 97.22% with the total recovery of more than nine thousand patients in the last 24 hours.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.26% to 3,596.75. The index declined 1.96% in the previous session.

Hindustan Copper (up 14.89%), Ratnamani Metals Tubes (up 8.87%), JSW Steel (up 2.339%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.27%) and MOIL (up 1.84%) advanced.

Shares of metal and mining companies were in demand after copper prices in London jumped on Monday to cross the $9,000 a tonne level for the first time since September 2011. Base metals prices are soaring on expectations that post-crisis demand will outstrip near-term supply.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 3.77% to Rs 1450.95. The power transmission & distribution business of L&T has won 'large' orders across its spectrum of offerings. According the company's classification, the value of 'large' orders lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Vivimed Labs hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 17.80. The company said it received approval for paracetamol 125mg/5mL + Chlorpheniramine Maleate 2.5mg/5ml syrup under brand name Febril syrup 100ml from Uzbekistan Government.

Sheela Foam fell 1.58% to Rs 2028.15 after the company said it received an order to close its Jalpaiguri plant from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

Jubilant Foodworks rallied 5.22% to Rs 3105 after the fast-food chain operator said will fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief UA Netherlands (Fides) for an agreed investment of 24.8 million pounds, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV. Fides is the beneficial owner of 32.81% of equity shares of DP Eurasia N.V. (DP Eurasia). DP Eurasia is a public company listed with London Stock Exchange and is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. DP Eurasia (together with its subsidiaries) offers pizza delivery and takeaway/ eat-in facilities at 771 stores (568 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, 9 in Azerbaijan and 4 in Georgia as on 31 December 2020).

Torrent Power jumped 4.41% to Rs 380.90. The company emerged as the highest bidder for acquisition of 51% stake in the power distribution company in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Karnataka Bank fell 4.03% to Rs 66.60. The bank reported to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a fraud in the credit facilities extended earlier to IL&FS Transportation Networks with an outstanding balance of Rs 34.16 crore. IL&FS Transportation Networks availed credit facilities from Karnataka Bank during 2016 under multiple banking arrangement wherein, Karnataka Bank was one of the member banks and during 2018, the borrowing account was classified as Non-Performing Asset (NPA) and has been fully provided for.

Global Markets:

Shares in Europe declined across the board while Asian markets ended mixed on Monday. Developments surrounding the pandemic and vaccine rollout remain in focus. The UK is set to detail later on Monday how it plans to lift lockdown measures gradually in the coming months, as its vaccination rollout maintains its good pace.

Meanwhile, China kept the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85%, largely in line with expectations. The five-year LPR was also kept steady at 4.65%. The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

Stocks on Wall Street closed near break-even on Friday as investors sold technology shares that have rallied through the pandemic and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued.

The House of Representatives will try to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan before the end of February, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. Democratic Congressional leaders may try to pass a package without votes from Republicans.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)