Weak opening on the cards

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 59 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday on hopes of a much-needed U.S. stimulus package before year-end just as coronavirus vaccines roll out.

In US, Wall Street's main indexes gained as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.74 points, or 0.83%, to 30,218.26, the S&P 500 gained 32.40 points, or 0.88%, to 3,699.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.05 points, or 0.7%, to 12,464.23. All three of major indexes posted intraday and closing record highs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said Friday that talks on a COVID-19 relief package have momentum, and that the weaker-than-expected November jobs report gives more reason for Congress to act.

The U.S. Labor Department report showed that 245,000 jobs were created in November, marking the smallest monthly gain since the economy began to emerge from lockdown in the spring. The November gain represented a pronounced slowdown from the 610,000 positions added in October. The unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in November from 6.9% in October..

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 446.90 points or 1% at 45,079.55. The Nifty 50 index gained 124.65 points or 0.95% to 13,258.55. Both the indices attained record closing high levels.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,969.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,971.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 December, provisional data showed.

