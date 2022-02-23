Nifty Feb futures trade at tiny premium

India VIX slumped 7.95% at 24.5425.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,067.85, premium 4.6 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,063.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs lakh crore compared with Rs 79.66 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 28.95 points or 0.17% to settle at 17,063.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term,

Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

