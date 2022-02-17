Nifty February futures trade at discount; India VIX spurts 7%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) most active in segment.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,262.10, a discount of 42.50 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,304.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 202.45 lakh crore compared with Rs 128.78 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 17.60 points or 0.10% to settle at 17,304.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.85% at 22.0050.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

