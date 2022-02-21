Nifty Feb futures trade at small premium

India VIX rose 3.32% at 22.9025.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,208.50, a premium of 1.85 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,206.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 68.95 lakh crore compared with Rs 45.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 69.65 points or 0.4% to settle at 17,206.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.32% at 22.9025.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and TCS were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)