Nifty January 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty January 2019 traded at 10,927.30, a premium of 40.50 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,886.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.04 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 149.20 points or 1.39% to settle at 10,886.80

Reliance Industries, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

January 2019 futures traded at 1,137, compared with spot closing price of 1,130.95. January 2019 futures traded at 727.80, compared with spot closing price of 728.30. January 2019 futures traded at 204, compared with spot closing price of 203.30.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.

