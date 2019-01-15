Nifty January 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty January 2019 futures traded at 10,927.30, a premium of 40.50 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,886.80 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 6.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 5.04 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 149.20 points or 1.39% to settle at 10,886.80
Reliance Industries, Infosys and Yes Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
Reliance Industries January 2019 futures traded at 1,137, compared with spot closing price of 1,130.95. Infosys January 2019 futures traded at 727.80, compared with spot closing price of 728.30. Yes Bank January 2019 futures traded at 204, compared with spot closing price of 203.30.
The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.
